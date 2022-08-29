Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

70,548 KM

Details

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

|***4X4*** | MANUAL | HEATED SEATS |

2020 Toyota Tacoma

|***4X4*** | MANUAL | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9318463
  Stock #: 20-15558JB
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9LX215558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,548 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport packs a punch with 278 HP from a 3.5L V6 engine and a 6 speed manual ! Ready and able to tow a maximum of 6,500 Ibs! Finished in a Grey exterior with alloy wheels! Sing along to your favourite channels on SiriusXM and use voice commands to make phone calls hands free! 4X4 also allows you to make it through even the roughest of roads! Includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands lane departure alert, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, USB ports, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, keyless entry, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Dual Air Controls

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

