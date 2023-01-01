Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

31,794 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline !! LOW KM'S !! | FWD | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline !! LOW KM'S !! | FWD | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9592711
  2. 9592711
  3. 9592711
  4. 9592711
  5. 9592711
  6. 9592711
  7. 9592711
  8. 9592711
  9. 9592711
  10. 9592711
  11. 9592711
  12. 9592711
  13. 9592711
  14. 9592711
  15. 9592711
  16. 9592711
  17. 9592711
  18. 9592711
  19. 9592711
  20. 9592711
  21. 9592711
  22. 9592711
  23. 9592711
  24. 9592711
  25. 9592711
  26. 9592711
  27. 9592711
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592711
  • Stock #: 20-78234JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficiency is key with this Volkswagen sedan! Powered by a 1.4L 4 cylinder and automatic transmission, this longtime staple in VW's lineup comes wrapped up in a metallic grey exterior and a black cloth interior! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, cruise control, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 63,083 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Pass...
 70,450 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL C...
 74,865 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory