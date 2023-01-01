Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

94,742 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline FWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | BACK UP CAMERA

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline FWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592714
  • Stock #: 20-56438RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficiency is key with this Volkswagen sedan! Powered by a 1.4L 4 cylinder and automatic transmission, this longtime staple in VW's lineup comes wrapped up in a bright white exterior and a black leather interior! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/


5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

