2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

83,530 KM

Details

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

SE 4Motion AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10397580
  • Stock #: 20-45456 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-45456 RJB
  • Mileage 83,530 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior
Power Driver Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

