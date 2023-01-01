$29,800+ tax & licensing
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
877-243-9104
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
SE 4Motion AWD
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
83,530KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10397580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,530 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Power Driver Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
