Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Acura RDX

11,763 KM

Details Description Features

$53,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,498

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD | NAVIGATION

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 8927878
  2. 8927878
  3. 8927878
  4. 8927878
  5. 8927878
  6. 8927878
  7. 8927878
  8. 8927878
  9. 8927878
  10. 8927878
  11. 8927878
  12. 8927878
  13. 8927878
  14. 8927878
  15. 8927878
  16. 8927878
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,498

+ taxes & licensing

11,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8927878
  • Stock #: 45587AU
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H61ML804693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45587AU
  • Mileage 11,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!



Odometer is 9164 kilometers below market average!



A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, AWD, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition.





PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2021 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 11,763 KM
$53,498 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Longho...
 26 KM
$66,586 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade N...
 88,297 KM
$20,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory