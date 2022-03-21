2021 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,498 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 7 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8927878

8927878 Stock #: 45587AU

45587AU VIN: 5J8TC2H61ML804693

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 45587AU

Mileage 11,763 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

