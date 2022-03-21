$53,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,498
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2021 Acura RDX
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD | NAVIGATION
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,498
+ taxes & licensing
11,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8927878
- Stock #: 45587AU
- VIN: 5J8TC2H61ML804693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 45587AU
- Mileage 11,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 9164 kilometers below market average!
A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, AWD, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9