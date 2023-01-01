2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,800 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456979

9456979 Stock #: 21-31282MB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,927 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.