2021 Chevrolet Equinox

43,927 KM

Details Description Features

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

LT |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456979
  • Stock #: 21-31282MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Make a great impression in this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! Finished in a great looking grey metallic exterior and luxurious black leather interior with plenty of space! This beautiful 5 seater also comes with Chevrolet Equinox trademarked mats! Need to get to work but are also tired of paying an arm and a leg for gas?The Equinox has a 1.5L engine to give you impressive fuel mileage while giving you a very respectful amount of power beneath your right foot! SiriusXM, heated black leather seats and a panoramic sunroof gives yourself and your passengers a very relaxed and comfortable ride. Includes a 360 degree surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

