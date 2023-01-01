Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,660 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Custom CUSTOM | 4X4 | SIX SEATER | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

Custom CUSTOM | 4X4 | SIX SEATER | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

35,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the powerful and dependable 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a full-size pickup truck that combines strength, capability, and advanced technology to handle any task with ease. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, venturing off-road, or simply cruising the highways, the Silverado 1500 is designed to excel in every aspect of truck ownership. Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a backup camera, Bluetooth, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

