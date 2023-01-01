2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 6 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10144545

10144545 Stock #: 21-40022MB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,660 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.