SERVICE FUEL FILTER LIGHT ON.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RS

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1GCUYEET9MZ110069

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICE FUEL FILTER LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500