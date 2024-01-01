Menu
BRAKES NEED TO BE REPLACED.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
CU

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 1GCRYBEFXMZ331646

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

BRAKES NEED TO BE REPLACED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
