2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

97,606 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck 4x4 | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | TOW PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | SIX SEATER

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck 4x4 | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | TOW PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | SIX SEATER

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9743995
  Stock #: 21-46396JB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 97,606 KM

Vehicle Description

The ultimate work truck has touched down on our lot! This bright white Chevy Silverado 2500 comes with durable plastic black accents on the door handles, mirror caps, grille and bumpers! This model also comes with a black cloth interior that seats you and five other crew members, and offers a black plastic flooring that's rugged, durable and easy to clean! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate (down), tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

