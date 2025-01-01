Menu
Experience the perfect combination of power, performance, and practicality with this 2021 Dodge Durango R/T, equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. Delivering a thrilling 360 horsepower, this SUV offers muscle-car performance with the comfort and space your family needs. With its aggressive styling, spacious three-row seating, and advanced tech features - including a premium infotainment system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assistance options - this Durango R/T stands out in both looks and capability. Whether youre towing, commuting, or road-tripping, this HEMI-powered beast is ready to elevate every drive. Dont miss your chance to own a true performance SUV with everyday practicality.

2021 Dodge Durango

32,000 KM

$46,986

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

12568382

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$46,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT7MC864623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect combination of power, performance, and practicality with this 2021 Dodge Durango R/T, equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. Delivering a thrilling 360 horsepower, this SUV offers muscle-car performance with the comfort and space your family needs. With its aggressive styling, spacious three-row seating, and advanced tech features - including a premium infotainment system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assistance options - this Durango R/T stands out in both looks and capability. Whether you're towing, commuting, or road-tripping, this HEMI-powered beast is ready to elevate every drive. Don't miss your chance to own a true performance SUV with everyday practicality.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
19 HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 825-Watt Amplifier
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Body-Colour Lower Fascia Gloss Black Badges Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
RED/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather-Wrapped Door Trim Panels Front Ventilated Seats Floor Console w/Leather Armrest

2021 Dodge Durango