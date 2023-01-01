$30,800+ tax & licensing
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
94,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426551
- Stock #: 21-54836 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/Diesel Grey St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,610 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Convenience
Remote Starter
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Entertainment System
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
