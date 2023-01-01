Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,610 KM

Details Features

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10426551
  2. 10426551
  3. 10426551
  4. 10426551
  5. 10426551
  6. 10426551
  7. 10426551
  8. 10426551
  9. 10426551
  10. 10426551
  11. 10426551
  12. 10426551
  13. 10426551
  14. 10426551
  15. 10426551
  16. 10426551
  17. 10426551
  18. 10426551
  19. 10426551
  20. 10426551
  21. 10426551
  22. 10426551
  23. 10426551
  24. 10426551
  25. 10426551
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426551
  • Stock #: 21-54836 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Diesel Grey St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Convenience

Remote Starter

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Entertainment System
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 BMW 328 i xDrive
 58,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
91,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT
 52,457 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory