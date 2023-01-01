$33,900+ tax & licensing
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium TITANIUM | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & MEMORY LEATHER SEATS | PANO ROOF
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
76,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10098165
- Stock #: 21-54944RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,072 KM
Vehicle Description
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic
