2021 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 0 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10098165

10098165 Stock #: 21-54944RJB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,072 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Garage door opener SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls GPS System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.