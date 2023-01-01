Menu
2021 Ford Escape

76,072 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium TITANIUM | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & MEMORY LEATHER SEATS | PANO ROOF

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium TITANIUM | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & MEMORY LEATHER SEATS | PANO ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098165
  • Stock #: 21-54944RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,072 KM

Vehicle Description

"Introducing the sleek and powerful 2021 Ford Escape! This compact SUV combines style, versatility, and advanced features, making it the perfect companion for your urban adventures and beyond! Its black exterior adds a touch of elegance and a commanding presence on the road, turning heads wherever you go! Hop inside the refined cabin, and you'll discover a world of comfort and innovation! This Escape offers premium leather-trimmed seats, providing both luxurious comfort and durability! The spacious interior ensures ample legroom and headroom for all passengers, while the versatile cargo space adapts to your needs, accommodating all your belongings effortlessly! Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this Escape Titanium model keeps you connected and entertained on every journey! The SYNC® 3 infotainment system integrates seamlessly with your smartphone, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music hands-free! The available FordPass Connect offers Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, keeping you connected to the digital world wherever you go! This Escape is loaded with many great comfort and safety features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

