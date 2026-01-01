$37,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,119KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lead Foot
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-13245JB
- Mileage 92,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Ford F-150