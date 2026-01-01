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Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5 Box for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Ford F-150

92,119 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14378305

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
92,119KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lead Foot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-13245JB
  • Mileage 92,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX

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877-243-9104

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$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Ford F-150