2021 Ford Ranger

64,586 KM

Details Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XTR 4X4

2021 Ford Ranger XTR 4X4

XTR 4X4

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

64,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392861
  • Stock #: 21-41492 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Medium Stone
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Hitch
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

