$39,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XTR 4X4
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
64,586KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392861
- Stock #: 21-41492 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Light Stone/Medium Stone
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Remote Starter
Tow Hitch
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
