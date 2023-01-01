Menu
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 GMC Terrain

78,808 KM

Details Features

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

78,808KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 GMC Terrain