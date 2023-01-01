Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

83,418 KM

Details Features

$24,700

+ tax & licensing
$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

83,418KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10611111
  Stock #: 21-41336RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-41336RJB
  • Mileage 83,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Keyless Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Alert
Fog Lights.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

