2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
83,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10611111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Alert
Fog Lights.
