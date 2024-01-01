Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

26,815 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10890768
  2. 10890768
  3. 10890768
  4. 10890768
  5. 10890768
  6. 10890768
  7. 10890768
  8. 10890768
  9. 10890768
  10. 10890768
  11. 10890768
  12. 10890768
  13. 10890768
  14. 10890768
  15. 10890768
  16. 10890768
  17. 10890768
  18. 10890768
  19. 10890768
  20. 10890768
  21. 10890768
  22. 10890768
  23. 10890768
  24. 10890768
  25. 10890768
  26. 10890768
  27. 10890768
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,815KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-88466SM
  • Mileage 26,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 227,514 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 26,815 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Goderich, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 167,193 KM $14,795 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra