FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

12546584

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KMHLM4AG2MU081839

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2021 Hyundai Elantra