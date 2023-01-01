Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

48,137 KM

Details Description Features

$24,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL FWD | MANUAL | CRUISE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL FWD | MANUAL | CRUISE CONTROL | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9685576
  2. 9685576
  3. 9685576
  4. 9685576
  5. 9685576
  6. 9685576
  7. 9685576
  8. 9685576
  9. 9685576
  10. 9685576
  11. 9685576
  12. 9685576
  13. 9685576
  14. 9685576
  15. 9685576
  16. 9685576
  17. 9685576
  18. 9685576
  19. 9685576
  20. 9685576
  21. 9685576
  22. 9685576
  23. 9685576
  24. 9685576
  25. 9685576
  26. 9685576
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685576
  • Stock #: 21-42162JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,137 KM

Vehicle Description

We can't be the only ones that think Hyundai nailed it when they designed this gen for the Elantra, right? It looks great on both the outside and the inside, with the inside being very comfy and spacious compared to previous generations of the Elantra! This compact sedan comes in a very sporty grey exterior and a black cloth interior with silver alloy rims! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 80,163 KM
$26,700 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 86,251 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 23,289 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory