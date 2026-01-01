$25,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Infiniti QX50
LUXE AWD
2021 Infiniti QX50
LUXE AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,364KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-19396JB
- Mileage 43,364 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Infiniti QX50