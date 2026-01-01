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Used 2021 Infiniti QX50 LUXE AWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Infiniti QX50

43,364 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14279723

2021 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
43,364KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hermosa Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-19396JB
  • Mileage 43,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX

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877-243-9104

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$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Infiniti QX50