Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer any terrain with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the ultimate blend of rugged off-road capability and everyday practicality. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, this truck is built to perform whether youre tackling rocky trails or cruising the highway. The Rubicon trim takes adventure to the next level with heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, locking differentials, FOX shocks, and an electronic sway bar disconnect for unbeatable off-road performance. Inside, youll enjoy a premium cabin with modern tech like Uconnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available leather-trimmed seats. With its removable roof and doors, versatile truck bed, and legendary Jeep capability, the 2021 Gladiator Rubicon is ready for work, play, and everything in between.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
13130471

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$40,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6JJTBG0ML617942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gecko Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer any terrain with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the ultimate blend of rugged off-road capability and everyday practicality. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, this truck is built to perform whether you're tackling rocky trails or cruising the highway. The Rubicon trim takes adventure to the next level with heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, locking differentials, FOX shocks, and an electronic sway bar disconnect for unbeatable off-road performance. Inside, youll enjoy a premium cabin with modern tech like Uconnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available leather-trimmed seats. With its removable roof and doors, versatile truck bed, and legendary Jeep capability, the 2021 Gladiator Rubicon is ready for work, play, and everything in between.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Steel Front Bumper
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
GVWR: 2834 KG (6250 LBS) (STD)
GECKO PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue 64,326 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan 37,050 KM $31,986 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Innisfil, ON
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 14,500 KM $53,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 Jeep Gladiator