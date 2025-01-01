$40,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$40,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gecko Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the ultimate blend of rugged off-road capability and everyday practicality. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, this truck is built to perform whether you're tackling rocky trails or cruising the highway. The Rubicon trim takes adventure to the next level with heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, locking differentials, FOX shocks, and an electronic sway bar disconnect for unbeatable off-road performance. Inside, youll enjoy a premium cabin with modern tech like Uconnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available leather-trimmed seats. With its removable roof and doors, versatile truck bed, and legendary Jeep capability, the 2021 Gladiator Rubicon is ready for work, play, and everything in between.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883