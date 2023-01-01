Menu
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Jeep Wrangler

43,910 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,910KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-28460WFC
  • Mileage 43,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
2-Way Lumbar

2021 Jeep Wrangler