$39,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
43,910KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-28460WFC
- Mileage 43,910 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
2-Way Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Jeep Wrangler