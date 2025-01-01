Menu
Account
Sign In
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Embrace adventure with this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys, a rugged icon built to take you anywhere with unmistakable style and legendary capability. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 4x4 drivetrain, it delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, giving you the confidence to tackle trails, mud, or city streets with ease. The Willys edition adds exclusive touches like 17-inch black aluminum wheels, mud-terrain tires, rock rails, and distinctive Willys badging, paying tribute to Jeeps off-road heritage. Inside, enjoy modern comfort with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium cloth seats designed for both durability and comfort. Whether youre exploring off the beaten path or cruising downtown, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys delivers authentic Jeep performance with a bold, adventurous edge.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

139,048 KM

Details Description Features

$32,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

Watch This Vehicle
13134595

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$32,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG3MW829518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,048 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Embrace adventure with this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys, a rugged icon built to take you anywhere with unmistakable style and legendary capability. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 4x4 drivetrain, it delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, giving you the confidence to tackle trails, mud, or city streets with ease. The Willys edition adds exclusive touches like 17-inch black aluminum wheels, mud-terrain tires, rock rails, and distinctive Willys badging, paying tribute to Jeeps off-road heritage. Inside, enjoy modern comfort with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium cloth seats designed for both durability and comfort. Whether youre exploring off the beaten path or cruising downtown, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys delivers authentic Jeep performance with a bold, adventurous edge.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SARGE GREEN
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
HERITAGE TAN/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Black Tra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL 283,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 112,000 KM $40,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR 92,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 Jeep Wrangler