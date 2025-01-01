$32,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$32,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,048 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Embrace adventure with this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys, a rugged icon built to take you anywhere with unmistakable style and legendary capability. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 4x4 drivetrain, it delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, giving you the confidence to tackle trails, mud, or city streets with ease. The Willys edition adds exclusive touches like 17-inch black aluminum wheels, mud-terrain tires, rock rails, and distinctive Willys badging, paying tribute to Jeeps off-road heritage. Inside, enjoy modern comfort with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium cloth seats designed for both durability and comfort. Whether youre exploring off the beaten path or cruising downtown, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys delivers authentic Jeep performance with a bold, adventurous edge.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
