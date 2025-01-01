$34,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$34,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | COLD WEATHER PKG | LED LIGHTING | Experience adventure and luxury in this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4, finished in stunning Bright White with a refined Black leather interior. Powered by the 2.0L turbocharged engine with Stop/Start paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Wrangler delivers an impressive blend of power, efficiency, and legendary Jeep capability. The Customer Preferred Package 22G adds premium features like heated seats and steering wheel, LED lighting, and the advanced Alpine premium audio system with navigation. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large 8.4-inch touchscreen. Remote proximity keyless entry, and rugged 18-inch Tech Gray machined wheels. This Wrangler offers true open-air freedom, advanced safety, and unmistakable style - ready for your next adventure.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!
