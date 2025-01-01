Menu
Account
Sign In
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | COLD WEATHER PKG | LED LIGHTING | Experience adventure and luxury in this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4, finished in stunning Bright White with a refined Black leather interior. Powered by the 2.0L turbocharged engine with Stop/Start paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Wrangler delivers an impressive blend of power, efficiency, and legendary Jeep capability. The Customer Preferred Package 22G adds premium features like heated seats and steering wheel, LED lighting, and the advanced Alpine premium audio system with navigation. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large 8.4-inch touchscreen. Remote proximity keyless entry, and rugged 18-inch Tech Gray machined wheels. This Wrangler offers true open-air freedom, advanced safety, and unmistakable style - ready for your next adventure.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!

2021 Jeep Wrangler

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
13141726

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$34,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN4MW594169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | COLD WEATHER PKG | LED LIGHTING | Experience adventure and luxury in this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4, finished in stunning Bright White with a refined Black leather interior. Powered by the 2.0L turbocharged engine with Stop/Start paired to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, this Wrangler delivers an impressive blend of power, efficiency, and legendary Jeep capability. The Customer Preferred Package 22G adds premium features like heated seats and steering wheel, LED lighting, and the advanced Alpine premium audio system with navigation. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large 8.4-inch touchscreen. Remote proximity keyless entry, and rugged 18-inch Tech Gray machined wheels. This Wrangler offers true open-air freedom, advanced safety, and unmistakable style - ready for your next adventure.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TECH GREY MACHINED FACE -inc: Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 87,000 KM $46,986 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 215,488 KM $17,986 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 329,810 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 Jeep Wrangler