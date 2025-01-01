Menu
BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2021 Mazda CX-30

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GX

12445801

2021 Mazda CX-30

GX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3MVDMBB7XMM243473

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

2021 Mazda CX-30