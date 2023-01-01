$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
80,616KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10397577
- Stock #: 21-02211 rjb
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-02211 rjb
- Mileage 80,616 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3