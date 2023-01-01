Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

80,616 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,616KM
Used
  • Stock #: 21-02211 rjb

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-02211 rjb
  • Mileage 80,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

