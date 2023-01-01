Menu
2021 Nissan Kicks

87,491 KM

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9821089
  Stock #: 21-81053RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Kick your driving experience up a notch woth this 2021 Nissan Kicks! This sleek black compact SUV comfortably seats five in it's matching black cloth interior! This model includes features such as voice commands, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Exterior

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

