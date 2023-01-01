2021 Nissan Kicks

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 4 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9821089

9821089 Stock #: 21-81053RJB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,491 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.