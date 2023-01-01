$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
84,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392867
- Stock #: 21-46031 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,987 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Remote Starter
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
