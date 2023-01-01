Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

84,987 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,987KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10392867
  Stock #: 21-46031 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

