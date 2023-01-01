Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

42,228 KM

Details Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

42,228KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10397574
  • Stock #: 20-203636 JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Onboard Computer
Wheel Locks
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

