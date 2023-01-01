$39,800+ tax & licensing
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
42,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10397574
- Stock #: 20-203636 JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Remote Starter
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Onboard Computer
Wheel Locks
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
