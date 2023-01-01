Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

21,128 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426554
  • Stock #: 21-90310 JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-90310 JB
  • Mileage 21,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

