Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

44,711 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

44,711KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-92452WFC
  • Mileage 44,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag

Interior

Keyless Entry
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

2021 RAM 1500 Classic