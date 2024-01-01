$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LG0MS553683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 55,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 97,533 KM $36,986 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 1500 SLT I ECO DIESEL I FRONT HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL I NAVIGATION I REAR POWER SLIDING WIND 57,618 KM $33,986 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Limited | SUN AND SOUND GROUP | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 22,900 KM $34,986 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2021 RAM 1500 Classic