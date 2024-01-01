Menu
Unleash your adventurous spirit with this stunning 2021 RAM 1500 Warlock in eye-catching Patriot Blue! This bold truck combines rugged capability with modern elegance, making it perfect for both work and play. Its powerful engine ensures impressive towing and hauling capacity, while the spacious, well-appointed interior offers comfort and convenience for all your journeys. Equipped with advanced tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration, every drive is enjoyable and connected. With its striking color, distinctive Warlock design, and low mileage, this RAM 1500 is ready to make a statement on and off the road. Dont miss out on the chance to own this exceptional truck - come take it for a spin today!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

62,867 KM

Details Description Features

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
62,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT7MS545944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 62,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display 1-Yr Si...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel ...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT (P1) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Centre Stack Storage Drawer Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way...

