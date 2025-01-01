Menu
Get the perfect blend of performance, style, and value with this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. This truck offers bold styling with its Sport hood, body-colour bumpers, and blacked-out badging, while the spacious crew cab provides plenty of room for passengers and gear. The 4x4 capability ensures youre ready for any terrain or weather, and the smooth Pentastar V6 delivers solid power and efficiency for both work and play. With a proven track record for durability and a striking presence on the road, the RAM 1500 Classic Express is a smart choice for drivers who want capability without compromise.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

70,813 KM

$37,986

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

12688596

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$37,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG9MG650003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 70,813 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | Get the perfect blend of performance, style, and value with this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. This truck offers bold styling with its Sport hood, body-colour bumpers, and blacked-out badging, while the spacious crew cab provides plenty of room for passengers and gear. The 4x4 capability ensures you're ready for any terrain or weather, and the smooth Pentastar V6 delivers solid power and efficiency for both work and play. With a proven track record for durability and a striking presence on the road, the RAM 1500 Classic Express is a smart choice for drivers who want capability without compromise.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Spray-in bedliner
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uc...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

