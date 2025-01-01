$37,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$37,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 70,813 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | Get the perfect blend of performance, style, and value with this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. This truck offers bold styling with its Sport hood, body-colour bumpers, and blacked-out badging, while the spacious crew cab provides plenty of room for passengers and gear. The 4x4 capability ensures you're ready for any terrain or weather, and the smooth Pentastar V6 delivers solid power and efficiency for both work and play. With a proven track record for durability and a striking presence on the road, the RAM 1500 Classic Express is a smart choice for drivers who want capability without compromise.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883