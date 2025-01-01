$24,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
$24,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 229,261 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Turn heads and take command of the road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock a bold blend of power, capability, and style. Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, giving you all the muscle you need for towing, hauling, or weekend adventures. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, while the spacious interior keeps you comfortable with modern tech and premium materials. Whether you're on the job site or out exploring, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock combines rugged performance with unmistakable attitude.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
