Menu
Account
Sign In
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Turn heads and take command of the road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock a bold blend of power, capability, and style. Under the hood, youll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, giving you all the muscle you need for towing, hauling, or weekend adventures. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, while the spacious interior keeps you comfortable with modern tech and premium materials. Whether youre on the job site or out exploring, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock combines rugged performance with unmistakable attitude.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

229,261 KM

Details Description Features

$24,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
13134598

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$24,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG5MS553694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 229,261 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Turn heads and take command of the road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock a bold blend of power, capability, and style. Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, giving you all the muscle you need for towing, hauling, or weekend adventures. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, and 20-inch black aluminum wheels, while the spacious interior keeps you comfortable with modern tech and premium materials. Whether you're on the job site or out exploring, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock combines rugged performance with unmistakable attitude.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT (P1) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Centre Stack Storage Drawer Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL 283,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 112,000 KM $40,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR 92,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 RAM 1500 Classic