Menu
Account
Sign In
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Command attention and conquer every road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with bold style. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, it delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, offering the perfect balance of strength, efficiency, and reliability. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, and unique Warlock badging, giving it a bold, unmistakable presence. Inside, youll find a spacious, comfortable cabin equipped with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera for modern convenience. Built for those who value power, practicality, and style, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is ready to take on any adventure and look good doing it.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

62,456 KM

Details Description Features

$37,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
13141720

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$37,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,456KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG7MS579777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,456 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Command attention and conquer every road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with bold style. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, it delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, offering the perfect balance of strength, efficiency, and reliability. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, and unique Warlock badging, giving it a bold, unmistakable presence. Inside, you'll find a spacious, comfortable cabin equipped with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera for modern convenience. Built for those who value power, practicality, and style, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is ready to take on any adventure and look good doing it.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T Full-Size Spare Tire Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude for sale in Innisfil, ON
2025 Jeep Compass Altitude 19,000 KM $36,886 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 264,849 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 5500 Chassis SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 RAM 5500 Chassis SLT 125,607 KM $78,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 RAM 1500 Classic