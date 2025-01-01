$37,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$37,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,456 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Command attention and conquer every road with this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a truck that perfectly blends rugged capability with bold style. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, it delivers 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, offering the perfect balance of strength, efficiency, and reliability. The Warlock stands out with its aggressive blacked-out grille, sport hood, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, and unique Warlock badging, giving it a bold, unmistakable presence. Inside, you'll find a spacious, comfortable cabin equipped with Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera for modern convenience. Built for those who value power, practicality, and style, the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is ready to take on any adventure and look good doing it.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883