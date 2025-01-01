$33,686+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 124,732 KM
Vehicle Description
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTALThe 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT is a robust and versatile vehicle designed to meet the demands of both work and leisure. Key features include remote start, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfort in various weather conditions. The advanced drivetrain system, featuring a 4x4 capability, is suited for diverse road conditions, making it an excellent choice for those who need reliability and performance.The Ram 1500 Classic SLT is powered by a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine, delivering 395 horsepower. Paired with an 8-Speed Automatic transmission, this vehicle offers smooth shifting and optimal performance. The drivetrain is designed to handle challenging terrains with ease, while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency ratings. This combination of power and efficiency makes it an ideal choice for both daily driving and off-road adventures.The exterior of the Ram 1500 Classic SLT boasts a sleek black finish, complemented by LED lighting that enhances visibility and style. Aerodynamic features contribute to its streamlined appearance, while the 26-inch wheels provide both form and function. The overall styling is a blend of ruggedness and sophistication, making it stand out on the road.Inside, the Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers a spacious cabin with premium upholstery materials, ensuring comfort for all passengers. The infotainment system features a touchscreen display with smartphone compatibility, allowing seamless integration of personal devices. Heated seating and dual-zone climate control further enhance the driving experience. The cabin is configurable to accommodate various cargo needs, making it suitable for families, workers, or adventurers alike.This vehicle is equipped with advanced safety features, including lane-keeping systems, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, and parking assist. These technologies work together to enhance safety and convenience, providing peace of mind on the road.The Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers ample cargo space and a significant towing capacity, making it perfect for those who need to haul heavy loads. Hands-free features and other practical elements ensure that this vehicle is adaptable to various lifestyles and needs. Its fuel efficiency and eco-friendly technologies make it an economical choice for modern drivers seeking to reduce their environmental footprint.Welcome to 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM! Proudly serving Innisfil, Ontario, and the surrounding Simcoe region, we're conveniently located at 3482 9 Line, just off Highway 400. Our exceptional lineup of vehicles is designed to handle everything from Innisfil's busy streets to Ontario's scenic adventures. With stylish designs, powerful engines, and advanced technology, our vehicles promise an exciting driving experience, wherever the road takes you. Call us at (705) 702-5226 to set up an appointment or visit us today to take a test drive and see why we're the top choice for Innisfil drivers.We Buy Vehicles! Even If You Don't Buy Ours! - We Pay Above Market Value!Ask us about your finance options; we work with a variety of banks & have in-house credit experts to help you no matter your situation.Our friendly team is here to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Come see us at 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM---your next adventure starts now!Key Specifications:- Engine Type: Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L- Horsepower: 395- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/OD- Drivetrain: 4x4- Towing Capacity: Not specified- Fuel Efficiency: Not specified- Seating Capacity: Crew Cab- Cargo Capacity: 85.7 L- Technology Highlights: Remote start, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, infotainment system with touchscreen and smartphone compatibility- Safety Features: Lane-keeping systems, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, parking assist
