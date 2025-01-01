Menu
2021 Ram 1500 Classic

The 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT is a robust and versatile vehicle designed to meet the demands of both work and leisure. Key features include remote start, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfort in various weather conditions. The advanced drivetrain system, featuring a 4x4 capability, is suited for diverse road conditions, making it an excellent choice for those who need reliability and performance.The Ram 1500 Classic SLT is powered by a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine, delivering 395 horsepower. Paired with an 8-Speed Automatic transmission, this vehicle offers smooth shifting and optimal performance. The drivetrain is designed to handle challenging terrains with ease, while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency ratings. This combination of power and efficiency makes it an ideal choice for both daily driving and off-road adventures.The exterior of the Ram 1500 Classic SLT boasts a sleek black finish, complemented by LED lighting that enhances visibility and style. Aerodynamic features contribute to its streamlined appearance, while the 26-inch wheels provide both form and function. The overall styling is a blend of ruggedness and sophistication, making it stand out on the road.Inside, the Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers a spacious cabin with premium upholstery materials, ensuring comfort for all passengers. The infotainment system features a touchscreen display with smartphone compatibility, allowing seamless integration of personal devices. Heated seating and dual-zone climate control further enhance the driving experience. The cabin is configurable to accommodate various cargo needs, making it suitable for families, workers, or adventurers alike.This vehicle is equipped with advanced safety features, including lane-keeping systems, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, and parking assist. These technologies work together to enhance safety and convenience, providing peace of mind on the road.The Ram 1500 Classic SLT offers ample cargo space and a significant towing capacity, making it perfect for those who need to haul heavy loads. Hands-free features and other practical elements ensure that this vehicle is adaptable to various lifestyles and needs. Its fuel efficiency and eco-friendly technologies make it an economical choice for modern drivers seeking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Key Specifications:
- Engine Type: Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L
- Horsepower: 395
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/OD
- Drivetrain: 4x4
- Towing Capacity: Not specified
- Fuel Efficiency: Not specified
- Seating Capacity: Crew Cab
- Cargo Capacity: 85.7 L
- Technology Highlights: Remote start, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, infotainment system with touchscreen and smartphone compatibility
- Safety Features: Lane-keeping systems, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, parking assist

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

124,732 KM

$33,686

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

13325816

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$33,686

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT5MG642301

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,732 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
