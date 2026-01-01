Menu
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

267,814 KM

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

13474666

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,814KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG2MS582954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 267,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body Colour Gr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 RAM 1500 Classic