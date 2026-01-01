$13,800+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
267,814KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG2MS582954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 267,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body Colour Gr...
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
