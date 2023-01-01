Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

34,654 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9540229
  Stock #: 21-85866JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,654 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't miss being seen in this sporty blue metallic Ram 1500! You'll have enough room for passengers as this full sized pick up seats six in it's cloth grey interior! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

