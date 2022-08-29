$73,996+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
17,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9174268
- Stock #: 11190UQ
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ2MG669073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 17,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
