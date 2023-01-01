Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

145,380 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CONVENIENCE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CONVENIENCE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21-98653JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,380 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a compact SUV that combines versatility, comfort, and advanced features to enhance your driving experience! Designed with convenience in mind, this model offers a range of amenities that make every journey more enjoyable and stress-free! This beautiful white painted Crosstrek Convenience boasts a sleek and sporty exterior, with striking lines and a commanding presence on the road! Whether you're cruising through city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this SUV stands out with its rugged yet refined design! Equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, this Crosstrek delivers exceptional traction and stability, providing you with the confidence to tackle various road and weather conditions! Its efficient yet capable 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine ensures a smooth and responsive performance, while also delivering impressive fuel efficiency for your daily commutes and adventures! This Crosstrek is equipped with Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist technology, which includes features like pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist, providing you with added peace of mind on the road! Other features included are voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

