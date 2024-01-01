Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

50,820 KM

Details Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10893990
  2. 10893990
  3. 10893990
  4. 10893990
  5. 10893990
  6. 10893990
  7. 10893990
  8. 10893990
  9. 10893990
  10. 10893990
  11. 10893990
  12. 10893990
  13. 10893990
  14. 10893990
  15. 10893990
  16. 10893990
  17. 10893990
  18. 10893990
  19. 10893990
  20. 10893990
  21. 10893990
  22. 10893990
  23. 10893990
  24. 10893990
  25. 10893990
  26. 10893990
  27. 10893990
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,820KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-30774JB
  • Mileage 50,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 50,820 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 227,514 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 26,815 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek