2021 Toyota Tacoma

25,328 KM

Details

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

|***4X4*** | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2021 Toyota Tacoma

|***4X4*** | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375502
  • Stock #: 21-62989JB
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9MX062989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,328 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 packs a punch with 278 HP from a 3.5L V6 engine! Ready and able to tow a maximum of 6,500 Ibs! Finished in a Black exterior with alloy wheels! Sing along to your favourite channels on SiriusXM and use voice commands to make phone calls hands free! 4X4 also allows you to make it through even the roughest of roads! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

