2021 Toyota Tacoma

46,897 KM

Details Description Features

$48,898

+ tax & licensing
$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Nightshade NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER MOONROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ARMY GREEN!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Nightshade NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER MOONROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ARMY GREEN!

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,898

+ taxes & licensing

46,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9567712
  Stock #: 11383U
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0MX279750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 11383U
  • Mileage 46,897 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price! Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner 4WD, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Nightshade V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 4WD 6-Speed Army Green Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards





PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

