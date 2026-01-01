$27,986+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$27,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium comfort, refined performance, and family-friendly versatility in this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4MOTION. Powered by a capable 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this three-row SUV offers confident performance, all-weather capability, and room for up to seven passengers. The Highline trim is loaded with upscale features, including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, navigation, Fender® premium audio system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , and a power liftgate. Advanced safety technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Assist, Front Assist, and a 360-degree camera system provide added confidence on every drive. Whether you're taking the family on a road trip or tackling your daily routine, this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline delivers the perfect blend of luxury, space, technology, and capability.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Additional Features
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705-242-2883