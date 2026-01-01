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Experience premium comfort, refined performance, and family-friendly versatility in this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4MOTION. Powered by a capable 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this three-row SUV offers confident performance, all-weather capability, and room for up to seven passengers. The Highline trim is loaded with upscale features, including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, navigation, Fender® premium audio system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , and a power liftgate. Advanced safety technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Assist, Front Assist, and a 360-degree camera system provide added confidence on every drive. Whether youre taking the family on a road trip or tackling your daily routine, this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline delivers the perfect blend of luxury, space, technology, and capability.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14406717

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$27,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2BR2CA7MC569428

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort, refined performance, and family-friendly versatility in this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 4MOTION. Powered by a capable 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this three-row SUV offers confident performance, all-weather capability, and room for up to seven passengers. The Highline trim is loaded with upscale features, including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, navigation, Fender® premium audio system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , and a power liftgate. Advanced safety technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Assist, Front Assist, and a 360-degree camera system provide added confidence on every drive. Whether you're taking the family on a road trip or tackling your daily routine, this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline delivers the perfect blend of luxury, space, technology, and capability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE 139,000 KM $27,986 + tax & lic

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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$27,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2021 Volkswagen Atlas