2021 Volkswagen Jetta

87,209 KM

Details Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

HIGHLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

87,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426560
  • Stock #: 21-53458 RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black & Storm Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Seating

Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

