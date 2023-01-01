$28,800+ tax & licensing
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
87,209KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426560
- Stock #: 21-53458 RJB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black & Storm Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Seating
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3