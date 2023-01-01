$26,498+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
83,091KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,091 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Leather Interior
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
