Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

83,091 KM

Details Features

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

83,091KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volkswagen Jetta