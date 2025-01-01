Menu
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Step into luxury and versatility with this 2022 Audi Q3 Technik a compact SUV that delivers big on style, performance, and advanced features. Powered by Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system (AWD), it offers confident handling in all conditions, while the refined interior surrounds you with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy the Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation, panoramic sunroof, and crystal-clear Bang & Olufsen sound system. With sleek exterior lines, a spacious cabin, and top-tier safety features, the 2022 Q3 Technik is the perfect combination of elegance and practicality for your daily drive.

2022 Audi Q3

83,000 KM

$32,986

2022 Audi Q3

Technik

12806989

2022 Audi Q3

Technik

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
83,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FECF35N1049401

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Step into luxury and versatility with this 2022 Audi Q3 Technik a compact SUV that delivers big on style, performance, and advanced features. Powered by Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system (AWD), it offers confident handling in all conditions, while the refined interior surrounds you with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy the Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation, panoramic sunroof, and crystal-clear Bang & Olufsen sound system. With sleek exterior lines, a spacious cabin, and top-tier safety features, the 2022 Q3 Technik is the perfect combination of elegance and practicality for your daily drive.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
