$32,986+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q3
Technik
2022 Audi Q3
Technik
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$32,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Step into luxury and versatility with this 2022 Audi Q3 Technik a compact SUV that delivers big on style, performance, and advanced features. Powered by Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system (AWD), it offers confident handling in all conditions, while the refined interior surrounds you with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy the Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation, panoramic sunroof, and crystal-clear Bang & Olufsen sound system. With sleek exterior lines, a spacious cabin, and top-tier safety features, the 2022 Q3 Technik is the perfect combination of elegance and practicality for your daily drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883