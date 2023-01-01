Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. VISIBLE FRONT END DAMAGE TO GRILLE AND RADIATOR. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2022 Cadillac XT5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10678131
  2. 10678131
  3. 10678131
  4. 10678131
  5. 10678131
  6. 10678131
  7. 10678131
  8. 10678131
  9. 10678131
  10. 10678131
  11. 10678131
  12. 10678131
  13. 10678131
  14. 10678131
  15. 10678131
  16. 10678131
  17. 10678131
  18. 10678131
  19. 10678131
  20. 10678131
  21. 10678131
  22. 10678131
  23. 10678131
  24. 10678131
  25. 10678131
  26. 10678131
  27. 10678131
  28. 10678131
  29. 10678131
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GYKNBR46NZ113525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. VISIBLE FRONT END DAMAGE TO GRILLE AND RADIATOR. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Savana G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 GMC Savana G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac XT5